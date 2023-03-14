Skip to Content
Dutch set to vote in local elections with national impact

By MIKE CORDER
Associated Press

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch voters are going to the polls Wednesday in local elections with a national impact. Campaign themes range from local bugbears like dwindling public transport in remote villages to global issues such as migration and the environment. It is also a test of strength for Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s four-party coalition. Newly elected provincial lawmakers also pick a new upper house of the national parliament in May. A big shift could affect Rutte’s ability to pass legislation for the remainder of his coalition’s term in office. The vote for the country’s 12 provincial parliaments is expected to highlight a simmering discontent with Rutte’s government and the continuing rise of a party representing farmers angry at moves to contain their output in an attempt to rein in pollution.

