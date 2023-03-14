ComEd, Madigan focus of federal bribery trial in Illinois
CHICAGO (AP) — Jury selection has begun at a federal trial in Chicago that could offer an inside look at pay-to-play politics in Illinois that prosecutors say involved the state’s largest electric utility and one of the state’s most powerful politicians at the time. The four defendants at the trial that began Tuesday are accused of arranging contracts, jobs and money for associates of then-Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan. Prosecutors say their goal was to ensure proposed bills favorable to ComEd became law. While the 80-year-old Madigan will feature in much of the testimony, he won’t be in court. He’s been indicted but he isn’t a defendant at the current trial. His own trial is scheduled for next year.