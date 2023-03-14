Skip to Content
City of Wichita settles fatal SWAT shooting for $5 million

By MARGARET STAFFORD
Associated Press

The city of Wichita has agreed to pay $5 million to the family of a man who was shot and killed by a police officer when he opened the door of his house during a hoax “swatting” call. The city council approved the settlement Tuesday in a lawsuit filed against police officer Justin Rapp, who killed 28-year-old Andrew Finch in 2017.  Police had surrounded Finch’s house after receiving a call about a potential murder-hostage situation. Investigators later learned the call was the result of a feud between two online gamers. Finch was shot as he stepped outside to see why police were there. Rapp was not disciplined and was later promoted to detective.

