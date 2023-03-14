Ann Uccello, first female mayor in Connecticut, dies at 100

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Antonina “Ann” Uccello, the first woman elected a mayor in Connecticut when she won an upset victory in Hartford as a Republican in 1967, has died. She was 100. Uccello, who went on to serve in the U.S. Department of Transportation during the Nixon, Ford and Carter administrations, died Sunday night at a hospital in Hartford. Her death was disclosed by Jacqueline Gustafson, who is married to Uccello’s nephew, David Gustafson. Uccello served as Hartford mayor from 1967 to 1971 and is remembered for comforting city residents after the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. in 1968.

