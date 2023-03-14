Abortion pill access case: Judge wants ‘less advertisement’

A transcript reveals that a federal judge overseeing a high-stakes case that could threaten access to medication abortion told lawyers not to publicize upcoming arguments in the lawsuit. U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk said “less advertisement of this hearing is better,” according to the transcript of a telephone status conference last week. The transcript was released Tuesday. Kacsmaryk has concerns the case has prompted death threats and protests. He did not specify who made the threats. The closely watched lawsuit challenges the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s approval of the drug mifepristone, which is one of two drugs used in medication abortions. Medication abortions currently account for more than half of the abortions in the U.S.

By SEAN MURPHY and JAKE BLEIBERG Associated Press

