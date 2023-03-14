16 migrants detained after cargo ship jump in Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Federal authorities are investigating a group of at least 16 migrants who apparently were stowaways aboard a cargo ship headed to Puerto Rico and jumped into the ocean as it neared the U.S. territory. Tuesday’s incident occurred in tSan Juan Bay and was filmed by onlookers as all but two migrants hurled themselves into the water and were rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard. A U.S. Customs and Border Protection spokesman told The Associated Press that the cargo ship had departed from Jacksonville, Florida, but officials suspect the migrants scrambled aboard the ship in waters near the Dominican Republic. The migrants are reported in good health.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.