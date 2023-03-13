Zebra bites, injures owner’s arm before it’s fatally shot

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a zebra attacked its owner at an Ohio home and bit the man’s arm before it was fatally shot by a sheriff’s deputy. The attack occurred around 5:30 p.m. Sunday in Circleville. Pickaway County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the home and found the man in a fenced-in field, lying on the ground. The large male zebra continued acting aggressively and charged at a deputy’s cruiser that had been positioned to keep the animal away from the victim. It wasn’t clear what caused the zebra’s aggressive behavior, but officials said it may have been trying to protect some female zebras that were in the same field. The zebra’s owner was hospitalized but is expected to recover.

