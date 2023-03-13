Volkswagen to build electric vehicle battery plant in Canada

ST. THOMAS, Ontario (AP) — Volkswagen says it plans to build an electric vehicle battery plant in Canada. The European automaker says the Volkswagen Group and its battery company PowerCo will establish its first overseas “gigafactory″ for battery cell manufacturing in St. Thomas, in southwestern Ontario. The start of production is planned for 2027. The company signed an agreement last year with Canadian government to work to identify suitable sites for such a facility in Canada, and they had also committed to investigate ways for Canada to contribute to Volkswagen’s battery supply chains, including raw materials and assembly.

