Tribe to reopen Lac du Flambeau roads in temporary deal

LAC DU FLAMBEAU, Wis. (AP) — A Native American tribe and a northern Wisconsin town have reached an agreement to temporarily reopen four barricaded roads that are the subject of a decadelong dispute and a recent lawsuit. The Green Bay Press-Gazette reports that officials with the town of Lac du Flambeau on Saturday accepted the Lac du Flambeau tribe’s offer to remove barricades blocking the roads for 90 days in exchange for $60,000 as negotiations continue for a more permanent solution. On Jan. 31, tribal officials barricaded the roads, which traverse tribal land, cutting off non-tribal residents who reside on about 65 properties from the only access for vehicle traffic to their homes.

