North Korea launches 2 missiles to sea as allies hold drills

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says North Korea has launched two ballistic missiles toward its eastern waters in its second show of force this week. The launches Tuesday morning came a day after the U.S. and South Korean began military drills that the North views as an invasion rehearsal. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff says the missiles were launched from the southwestern coast, flew across North Korea and landed in its waters. Japan’s prime minister said no damage was immediately reported in Japanese waters. North Korea earlier test-fired two cruise missiles from a submarine. Pyongyang could further escalate its weapons tests in a tit-for-tat response to the U.S. and South Korea holding their largest drills in years.

By HYUNG-JIN KIM and KIM TONG-HYUNG Associated Press

