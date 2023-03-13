School that refused to play team with trans player barred

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — A school sports governing association in Vermont says a religious school that withdrew its girls’ basketball team from a playoff game because a transgender student was on the opposing team won’t be able to participate in future tournaments. The Vermont Principals’ Association is the governing body for school sports for member schools. Its executive council determined Monday that the school did not meet the association’s policies on race, gender and disability awareness. Mid Vermont Christian School forfeited the Feb. 21 game, saying that the transgender player “jeopardizes the fairness of the game and the safety of our players.” The school did not respond to an email requesting comment.

