Prominent Kremlin critic goes on trial on treason charges

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian court has opened a trial of a prominent Russian opposition activist on charges of treason and spreading “false information” about Russia’s military operation in Ukraine. The charges against Vladimir Kara-Murza Jr. stem from his criticism of the Kremlin in speeches he delivered abroad. Kara-Murza pleaded innocent to the charges as his trial opened Monday behind closed doors. If convicted, he faces a possible prison sentence of up to 25 years. His lawyer describes the case as “unconditionally political.” Kara-Murza was an associate of opposition leader Boris Nemtsov, who was killed near the Kremlin in 2015. Kara-Murza himself survived poisonings in 2015 and 2017 that he blamed on the Kremlin. Russian officials have denied responsibility.

