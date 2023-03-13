Missouri officer killed, 2nd hurt in shooting; suspect fled

HERMANN, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri police officer has died and a second officer was badly wounded after a shooting at a small-town convenience store. The shooting about 9:30 p.m. Sunday killed Detective Sgt. Mason Griffith of the Hermann Police Department. The name of the injured officer has not been released. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the injured officer is in serious but stable condition at a hospital. The patrol has not released information about what led to the shooting. Authorities have not said if the officers returned fire. The patrol has identified the suspect as 35-year-old Kenneth Lee Simpson of St. Louis County, who fled. In a search for Simpson, police have surrounded a home not far from the shooting site.

