Macron faces crucial test amid anger over his pension plan

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron is facing a crucial test this week as the battle over his unpopular plan to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64 is set to reach a peak in the streets and at parliament. The 45-year-old pro-business centrist has put his legacy on the line with his pension reform. The plan is central to his vision for making the French economy more competitive. But he may have to force it through parliament which would damage his democratic credentials and further enrage those who are opposing it. France’s trade unions have called for an eighth round of nationwide protests on Wednesday.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.