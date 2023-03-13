Local high school students to address cannabis dispensary proposal during Solvang City Council Meeting

SOLVANG, Calif. - A group of students in Santa Ynez Valley are planning to share their thoughts about a dispensary proposal during Monday's Solvang City Council meeting.

Several students at Santa Ynez Valley High School said they are concerned about a new dispensary opening in Solvang.

The Solvang City Council requested input from law enforcement officers to be presented at the meeting.

Council members said they are trying to determine whether to loosen the rules for the sale of adult-use cannabis.

The city currently has rules that allow a medical cannabis dispensary in Solvang.

But council members said Megan’s Organics Market requested the council to allow adults for recreational use at the shop.

Council member Robert Clarke supports the proposal for a cannabis dispensary.

"As long as it's legal, I really don't have a problem with that ... I know it's unpopular ... I know I'm the conservative redneck in town ... I'd rather have it be legal ... the city make money on it ... as opposed to people driving to Lompoc," said Clarke.

“Current city policies do not allow a recreational marijuana dispensary. The company is asking the city to change its policy. That is up to the council as a group to decide. Considering number of recreational dispensaries in 20 or 39 mile radius, it’s questionable," said mayor Mark Infanti.

The Solvang dispensary would be the second business of its kind in the Santa Ynez Valley.

The City Council Meeting set for Monday, Mar. 13 at 6:30 p.m. at the Council Chamber on 1644 Oak Street, Solvang, CA 93463.