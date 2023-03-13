Jurors see cellphone data of XXXTentacion’s accused killers

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Jurors deliberating the fate of three men accused of murdering rising rap star XXXTentacion reviewed videos, photos and text messages seized from two of their cellphones. The jurors on Monday asked to see almost 1,200 text messages and numerous videos and photos seized from the phones of accused gunman Michael Boatwright and alleged ringleader and getaway driver Dedrick Williams. The data is from June 2018, right before and after the rapper was killed outside a Florida motorcycle dealership during a robbery that netted $50,000. There are videos showing the men flashing fistfuls of $100 bills. Their attorneys say they are innocent. A fifth day of deliberations is scheduled for Tuesday.

