How (and where) to watch Oscar-winning films (mostly) online

The Academy Awards winners have been announced. But where can you watch the heavy hitters? Replete with spellbinding multiverses, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” topped the night with seven wins and it is available as a digital rental unless you have Paramount+ with a Showtime package. Netflix has three Oscar winners: “All Quiet on the Western Front,” “RRR” and “Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio.” Elsewhere, stories of friendship and family permeated 2022 cinema and the wins this year, as did big-budget blockbusters. “Avatar: The Way of Water” is the biggest name winner that you can still only watch in theaters.

