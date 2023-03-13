HBO’s ‘The Last of Us’ season finale draws in a series high

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “The Last of Us” fans set another rating high with the season one finale of the apocalyptic, mushroom-infected zombie video game adaptation. Despite airing against the Oscars Sunday night, HBO said the finale drew in 8.2 million viewers. Viewership for “The Last of Us” has consistently grown throughout the season. The series has not only won over gamers with high expectations but also critics and people who aren’t familiar with the game. The series premiere drew 4.7 million viewers in the U.S., based on Nielsen and HBO data, making for HBO’s second-largest debut, behind “House of the Dragon.”

