EXPLAINER: What’s the status of the US death penalty?

The first federal capital case tried under President Joe Biden ended with a split among jurors, meaning the life of an Islamic extremist who killed eight people in a New York City will be spared. It came at a rare federal death penalty trial in a state without the death penalty. That Biden’s Justice Department continued to seek the death penalty for Sayfullo Saipov was a surprise to many given Biden’s opposition to capital punishment. The jury’s failure to reach a unanimous decision means Saipov gets an automatic sentence of life in prison. The death penalty was effectively abolished in New York by 2007.

By MICHAEL TARM and ALANNA DURKIN RICHER The Associated Press

