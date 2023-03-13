DeSantis bills on diversity, gender pass Florida committees

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Republicans are advancing two key initiatives of Gov. Ron DeSantis as he prepares for an expected presidential run. On Monday, two committees gave first approval to bills banning gender affirming care for minors and eliminating diversity programs in colleges. DeSantis is pursing an aggressive conservative agenda on race, gender and education ahead of his expected candidacy. That continuing stance has made him one of the most popular Republicans in the country. The Republican supermajority in the statehouse is set to rubber stamp virtually all his priorities during this year’s legislative session, giving the governor a platform of policy wins that could prove popular during a GOP primary.

By ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE and BRENDAN FARRINGTON Associated Press

