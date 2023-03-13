2 dead, 9 injured after truck hits pedestrians in Quebec

TORONTO (AP) — Authorities in Canada say two men have died after a pickup truck plowed into pedestrians who were walking beside a road in Quebec. A provincial police spokeswoman said nine other people were injured, including two whose injuries are considered serious. Sgt. Hélène St-Pierre says the 38-year-old driver, a local resident, turned himself in to police and was arrested under suspicion of committing a fatal hit and run. The incident happened just after 3 p.m. along St-Benoit Boulevard in Amqui, a town about 350 kilometers northeast of Quebec City.

