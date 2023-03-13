10 more people charged in $250M federal food program fraud

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Ten more people have been charged in connection with a scheme to steal more than $250 million from a federal program designed to provide meals to low-income children in Minnesota. A total of 60 people have now been charged. The indictments allege that a Minnesota nonprofit called Feeding Our Future was at the center of the plot. Minnesota U.S. Attorney Andy Luger said in September that the conspiracy was the largest pandemic-related fraud scheme to date. On Monday, he said that six people have pleaded guilty so far, more information is coming about who organized the scheme, and more charges are expected.

By TRISHA AHMED Associated Press/Report for America

