Large group in Mexico attempted mass entry into US at El Paso, Texas, border crossing, officials say

A large group of people in Mexico approached a US border entry point in El Paso, Texas, Sunday in an attempt at mass entry into the country, causing disruptions along the border and authorities to erect barricades, US Customs and Border Protection said.

The group made a formation and approached the international boundary at El Paso, “posing a potential threat to make a mass entry,” CBP said in a statement.

Customs and Border Protection officers “implemented port hardening measures” at the Paso del Norte International Bridge Sunday afternoon, temporarily halting northbound traffic, CBP said.

“CBP is working to maintain the legal and orderly flow of entry to the U.S. while protecting the safety and security of legitimate trade and travel, CBP facilities and the CBP workforce,” the agency said.

The agency said it also used physical barriers to restrict entry, and traffic was temporarily halted at the bridge but reopened Sunday evening, CBP said.

Large migrant groups also disrupted two other border crossings Sunday, CBP said. Barricades were used for less than an hour earlier in the day at both the nearby Stanton border crossing and at the Bridge of the Americas crossing, the agency said.

Crowds at the bridge were subsiding Sunday evening, El Paso Deputy City Manager Mario D’Agostino told CNN.

“At this time EOC (Emergency Operations Center) has shut down. Crowds [have] subsided and it’s just being monitored,” D’Agostino said.

While large groups were seen gathered on the Mexican side of the port of entry, D’Agostino said, “no breach has occurred.”

