Ke Huy Quan wins Oscar in an inspiring Hollywood comeback

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ke Huy Quan has won the supporting actor Oscar to complete an inspiring Hollywood comeback story. The Vietnam-born actor was honored for his role in “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” in which he plays three different incarnations of his character. Quan rode a huge wave of momentum into the Oscars, having won every major award except the BAFTA. He first gained attention as a pre-teen in 1980s films “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” and “The Goonies” before work dried up for Asian American actors and he left the business.

