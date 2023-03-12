Italy estimates 680K migrants might cross sea from Libya

ROME (AP) — An Italian lawmaker says intelligence reports indicate 680,000 migrants in Libya are awaiting an opportunity to set out in smugglers’ boats toward Italy. The parliamentary whip from Premier Giorgia Meloni’s far-right Brothers of Italy party cited number from the Italian secret services while appearing on a TV news program. However, a spokesperson for the U.N.’s migration agency called the estimate not credible, noting that not all migrants in Libya want to go to Europe. Meanwhile, Italy’s coast guard reported Sunday that 17 migrants and 30 were missing in waters off Libya after their boat overturned. Also Sunday, the death toll from a Feb. 26 migrant boat shipwreck off Italy’s coast increased to 79.

