Ukrainian firefighters on risky mission to save lives, homes

KOSTIANTINIVKA, Ukraine (AP) — The firefighters find thick grey smoke pouring from the roof of a brick house that is one of several homes hit by Russian shelling in a residential neighborhood of Kostiantinivka. The city in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk province has come under intense bombardment in recent days while Russia’s forces continue their monthslong push to capture nearby Bakhmut. Ukrainian authorities say Russian forces are attacking Kostiantinivka with cluster bombs and missiles. The barrages have overwhelmed local firefighters, who take great risks putting out fires in buildings and cars amid ongoing shelling. The governor of Donetsk province said one person was killed and at least three civilians wounded after several rounds of Russian shelling on Saturday.

By MSTYSLAV CHERNOV and EVGENY MALOLETKA Associated Press

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.