UK protest backs health staff as doctors prepare to strike

LONDON (AP) — Thousands of protesters have marched through London to support health care workers, who have held a series of strikes over pay and conditions in the state-funded National Health Service. Saturday’s march comes as thousands of junior hospital doctors are due to walk out for three days starting Monday. It follows strikes in recent months by nurses and ambulance staff. The NHS said it would prioritize emergency care during the strike but thousands of appointments will be canceled. Public sector workers are demanding pay raises to keep pace with double-digit inflation. There have been recent signs an end may be in sight Nurses, midwives, physiotherapists and ambulance staff last week called off planned strikes to hold pay negotiations with the government.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.