Farmers, environmental activists hold demos in The Hague

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Thousands of farmers and other demonstrators have protested in a park in The Hague against Dutch government plans to reduce nitrate emissions. At the same time, climate activists angry at what they call state support for the fossil fuel industry broke through police lines Saturday to block a major road into the city. The demonstrations took place as Dutch voters are preparing to go to the polls for provincial elections on Wednesday. The elections also will indirectly choose members of the national parliament’s upper house and therefore could have an effect on proposals for reducing nitrate pollution.

