Saudi deal with Iran worries Israel, shakes up Middle East
By ISABEL DEBRE and SAMY MAGDY
Associated Press
JERUSALEM (AP) — The news of the rapprochement between long-time regional rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran has sent shockwaves through the Middle East and struck a symbolic blow for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has made the threat posed by Tehran a public diplomacy priority and personal crusade. The breakthrough – a culmination of more than a year of negotiations in Baghdad and more recent talks in China — also became ensnared in Israel’s internal politics, reflecting the country’s divisions at a moment of national turmoil. In countries like Yemen and Syria, long caught between the Sunni kingdom and the Shiite powerhouse, the breakthrough stirred cautious optimism.