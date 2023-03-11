Saudi deal with Iran worries Israel, shakes up Middle East

JERUSALEM (AP) — The news of the rapprochement between long-time regional rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran has sent shockwaves through the Middle East and struck a symbolic blow for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has made the threat posed by Tehran a public diplomacy priority and personal crusade. The breakthrough – a culmination of more than a year of negotiations in Baghdad and more recent talks in China — also became ensnared in Israel’s internal politics, reflecting the country’s divisions at a moment of national turmoil. In countries like Yemen and Syria, long caught between the Sunni kingdom and the Shiite powerhouse, the breakthrough stirred cautious optimism.

By ISABEL DEBRE and SAMY MAGDY Associated Press

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.