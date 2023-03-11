Landmine blast kills 2, injures 1 in SW Pakistan

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — A Pakistani official says a landmine explosion in the country’s southwest has killed two people and critically injured another. The blast went off as a local politician was traveling in a convoy to his hometown in Baluchistan province. He escaped unhurt, the official said Saturday. The province has long struggled with a low-level insurgency by the Baluchistan Liberation Army and other small separatist groups demanding independence from the central government in Islamabad. Nobody has immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

