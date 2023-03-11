Federal agents in Kansas standoff after gunfire exchanged

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — Federal law enforcement agents were involved in a standoff at a Kansas apartment complex Friday evening after a suspect and an agent exchanged gunfire while authorities attempted to serve a warrant. WDAF-TV reports that John Lacy of the Overland Park Police Department says the U.S. Marshals Service and the FBI attempted to serve a felony warrant around 5 p.m. at the Villa Medici apartments. Lacy says officers barricaded the suspect into the complex and the man fired a gun at agents before running into an apartment. A U.S. Marshal returned fire but it was unclear if the suspect was hit. The man remained inside the apartment as of 7 p.m. Friday.

