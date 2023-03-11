Colorado GOP selects combative, election-denying new leader

LOVELAND, Colo. (AP) — The Colorado Republican Party has selected a combative former state representative who promised to be a “wartime” leader as its new chairman. It joins several other state GOPs this year that have elected far right figures and election conspiracy theorists to their top posts. The move in Colorado comes as the party totters on the brink of political irrelevance in a state moving swiftly to the left. Former State Rep. Dave Williams was selected by the party’s executive committee out of a seven-person field. He insists that former President Donald Trump won the 2020 election.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.