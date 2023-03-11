An anti-government protest in Czech capital draws thousands

PRAGUE (AP) — Thousands of people in the Czech Republic rallied in Prague to protest high inflation and to demand an end to the country’s military support for Ukraine. A new political group, PRO, organized the rally at Prague’s Wenceslas Square as an anti-poverty event. Participants called on the coalition government to resign. The party’s leader said they want “a government to care first of all about the interests of the Czech citizens.” The crowd at Saturday’s demonstration called for a peaceful solution to the war in Ukraine. Some people had the letter “Z,” a symbol of the Russian military, on their bags. The Czech Republic has staunchly supported the government in Kyiv since Russian troops invaded Ukraine.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.