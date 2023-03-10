Wife sues over meteorologist’s death in NC helicopter crash

The family of a meteorologist who was killed in a helicopter crash in North Carolina is suing a maintenance facility and the company that owned and operated the aircraft. The complaint was filed this week in Mecklenburg County Court in Charlotte. The suit alleges negligence and claims the helicopter was running on contaminated fuel, which can lead to engine failure. The suit also claims the company is liable for the alleged failures of the helicopter’s pilot. Meteorologist Jason Myers and pilot Chip Tayag died in November after the helicopter crashed along a Charlotte-area interstate. Meyers worked for WBTV. Tayag was employed by Total Traffic and Weather Network, which is owned by iHeartMedia. Myers’s family is suing maintenance facility Wilson Air Center and iHeartMedia.

