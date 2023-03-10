US organization urges Egypt to release hunger-striking poet

CAIRO (AP) — A U.S. free speech and literary organization has called on Egypt to release a well-known poet and songwriter who is on a hunger strike to protest his five-year incarceration. PEN America demanded that Egyptian authorities release Galal al-Behairy, who was first detained in 2018 and later handed a three-year sentence for spreading false news and insulting Egypt’s military. The poet wrote in a leaked letter that he would refuse food and medication until he secured his freedom. The strike comes months after another well-known imprisoned dissident’s hunger strike cast a shadow on the World Climate Summit, which Egypt hosted. Egypt’s government has in recent years jailed thousands, mainly Islamists, but also secular activists. It didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

