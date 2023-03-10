Sheriff: Vehicle crashes in airport terminal, driver charged

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Officials say a vehicle crashed inside a terminal at the Wilmington International Airport in North Carolina, but no one was injured. The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded Thursday night to a report that a car had breached the airport’s fence and drove onto the tarmac. Authorities say the vehicle crashed through the doors and windows of a terminal and ended up inside of it. No one was injured. The sheriff’s office identified the driver as 37-year-old Tray Anthony Dvorak and said he was charged with assault, trespassing, speeding, disorderly conduct and resisting a government official. It wasn’t immediately clear if Dvorak has an attorney.

