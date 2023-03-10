Senegal’s ex-prime minister in custody after criticism

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Senegal’s former prime minister was taken into custody after questioning the country’s president about funding a French politician during a recent visit. A lawyer for the former prime minister, Cheikh Haguibou Soumare was detained Thursday however, he has not been told what he’s been charged with. The government is accusing the ex-prime minister of trying to discredit President Macky Sall in remarks he made in an open letter insinuating that Sall gave money to French politician Marine Le Pen, said a statement by the government this week. Le Pen, a member of France’s National Rally party ran for the French presidency and lost last year and visited the West African country in January.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.