Police: 5 dead in apparent murder-suicide in South Florida

MIAMI LAKES, Fla. (AP) — Police in South Florida are investigating five deaths in what they believe to be a murder-suicide. Miami-Dade police say officers responded to a Miami Lakes home Friday morning after a relative requested a welfare check because she had been unable to contact the occupants. After meeting with the relative, authorities say uniformed officers entered the residence through a rear window. Inside, officials say the officers found three females and two males dead from apparent gunshot wounds. The wounds of one man appeared to be self-inflicted, leading investigators to believe the case was a murder-suicide. Police didn’t immediately release the names or ages of the deceased or a motive for the shootings.

