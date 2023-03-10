No Labels secures ballot access in Oregon for ‘unity ticket’

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — No Labels has secured access to the ballot in Oregon. The group could shake up the 2024 presidential race with a bipartisan “unity ticket.” Oregon on Friday became at least the third state to approve No Labels as a political party, joining Arizona and Colorado. No Labels says it is seeking ballot access in many states and will use it to run a Republican and Democrat for president and vice president “if the two parties select unreasonably divisive presidential nominees.” The push has spooked Democrats and anti-Donald Trump Republicans, who worry a No Labels candidate would tip the scales in favor of Trump or a Republican like him.

