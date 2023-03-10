Mikaela Shiffrin’s journey to the summit of Alpine skiing

GENEVA (AP) — From a prodigiously talented 15-year-old to the most decorated female skier of all-time. Mikaela Shiffrin has done quite a lot in only 12 years. The American skier won her record-tying 86th victory on the World Cup circuit on Friday. That moved her into a tie with Swedish great Ingemar Stenmark. Shiffrin also has two Olympic gold medals and one silver alongside seven world championship titles. But it’s her World Cup career that has made her arguably the greatest skier in history. Even Stenmark said so in a recent interview with The Associated Press.

