Michigan man faces gun charge after FBI says he made threats

SEBEWAING, Mich. (AP) — A mentally ill Michigan man accused of making death threats against Democrats and people who are LGBTQ has been charged with illegally possessing guns. Randall Berka II lives with his parents in Sebewaing, Michigan. The FBI says he posted various written threats on a YouTube channel, specifically mentioning President Joe Biden and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The FBI says Berka’s mental history history make him ineligible to possess guns. Berka’s mother told the FBI that she bought four firearms for him but now believes he should be locked up. Berka appeared in court Friday and was returned to jail to await a hearing next week. Berka’s lawyer declined to comment.

