Lineker won’t present BBC soccer show after Twitter post

LONDON (AP) — The BBC says former England captain Gary Lineker will not present a soccer highlights show on the network until an agreement is reached on his social media use. Lineker has criticized the British government’s new asylum policy in a Twitter post in which he compared lawmakers’ language about migrants to that used in Nazi Germany. The BBC considers Lineker posting such views on social media as a breach of its guidelines. It has been in discussions with him over his involvement in the “Match of the Day” program and says it has decided he will step back from presenting the show “until we’ve got an agreed and clear position on his use of social media.”

