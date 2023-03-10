Lawmaker blasts China on human rights in front of embassy

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Republican chairman of a special House committee dedicated to countering China is pulling no punches in his criticism of its communist government. Rep. Mike Gallagher of Wisconsin took his message to the front of the Chinese Embassy on Friday during a rally to commemorate the failed 1959 Tibetan uprising against China’s rule. The gathering took place on what is known as Tibetan National Uprising Day and comes as tensions between the U.S. and China continue to escalate. Gallagher stressed that no one wants a war with China over Taiwan or any other issue, but sad Washington must take “sensible steps” to deter Chinese aggression.

