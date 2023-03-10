Kishida makes 1st pitch in Japan game with South Korea

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida threw out the first pitch for the World Baseball Classic game between Japan and South Korea. He bounced a ball that was scooped up by Japan manager Hideki Kuriyama as the designated catcher. Kishida had the credentials to make a better pitch. He was a high school baseball player and is still a big fan of his hometown Hiroshima Carp. His appearance was highly symbolic and signaled the improving relations between the two countries. Kishida wore No. 101 because he oversees the 101st Japanese government cabinet in modern history.

By MARI YAMAGUCHI and STEPHEN WADE Associated Press

