Kentucky man dies in police custody, family seeks answers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — State police are investigating the death of a Kentucky man while in police custody. And family members are asking why officers apparently didn’t give Clarence Wilkerson medical attention at the scene. Wilkerson died at a hospital while in police custody March 2. He had been detained by Ashland Police officers on a warrant. An autopsy shows Wilkerson’s death was “possibly related to a preexisting medical ailments” and not a “traumatic event.” Family members say he had a heart condition. A video shot by a bystander shows the bystander repeatedly complaining that Wilkerson, who appears unstable as he is helped to his feet, looks pale and is “passing out.”

