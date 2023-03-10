IS claim attack on senior Taliban governor in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for killing the governor of Afghanistan’s northern Balkh province in a suicide bombing at his office. The governor and two others died in the attack Thursday in the city of Mazar-e-Sharif. The Islamic State group later in the day claimed responsibility for the assault, naming the attacker as Abdul-Haq al-Khorasani. The group’s statement, posted by its news agency Aamaq, said Khorasani passed through all security measures to enter the official building and carry out the attack.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.