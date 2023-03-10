Skip to Content
By
Published 5:50 pm

Hearst Castle and nearby state parks closed on Friday, March 10 due to approaching rain storms

California State Parks/Pixabay

SAN SIMEON, Calif. – Hearst San Simeon state park as well as parts of nearby state parks will be closed, Friday, March 10 due to a forecast for heavy rains.

The following places are also closed Friday, March 10, for rain: Hearst Castle, San Simeon Pier, Washburn day use area, Washburn Campground, Leffignwell Landing Launch Ramp, and Morro Bay Museum of Natural History.

Storm updates including evacuation warnings and orders for San Luis Obispo County can be found here.

If you had ticket reservations for Hearst Castle and missed out because of the rain closure, you can get a refund on your purchase by calling ReserveCalifornia at 800-444-4445 on visit online at www.HearstCastle.org.

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

