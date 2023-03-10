Haiti police pursue new suspects in presidential slaying

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Authorities in Haiti have identified new suspects in the July 2021 killing of President Jovenel Moïse. These include a pastor and a well-known gang leader. Police spokesman Gary Desrosiers said in an interview Friday with Radio Télévision Caraïbes that warrants also have been issued for eight police officers. None of the new suspects have been arrested. It wasn’t clear what alleged roles they might have played. Desrosiers identified the gang leader as Vitel’Homme Innocent. He leads the Kraze Barye gang and is also sought by the FBI. The agency has accused him of helping kidnap 17 U.S. missionaries in October 2021.

