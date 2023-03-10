GOP-led Kentucky Senate passes bill to limit drag shows

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Republican lawmakers in Kentucky have advanced a bill to put limits on drag shows. The measure won Senate passage on a 26-6 vote Friday after a free-wielding debate. Supporters tout it as a child-protection measure. Opponents call it an unconstitutional attack aimed at LGBTQ groups. The measure heads to the House with only a few days remaining in this year’s 30-day legislative session. Republicans have supermajorities in both chambers. The culture wars proposal would prohibit drag shows on public property or in places where the adult performances could be viewed by children.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.