GOP-led Kentucky Senate passes bill to limit drag shows
By BRUCE SCHREINER
Associated Press
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Republican lawmakers in Kentucky have advanced a bill to put limits on drag shows. The measure won Senate passage on a 26-6 vote Friday after a free-wielding debate. Supporters tout it as a child-protection measure. Opponents call it an unconstitutional attack aimed at LGBTQ groups. The measure heads to the House with only a few days remaining in this year’s 30-day legislative session. Republicans have supermajorities in both chambers. The culture wars proposal would prohibit drag shows on public property or in places where the adult performances could be viewed by children.