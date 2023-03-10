German church reform assembly calls for same-sex blessings

BERLIN (AP) — A meeting between Germany’s Catholic bishops and lay representatives agreed Friday to call for the church to approve blessings of same-sex unions. The three-day gathering is part of the “Synodal Path” launched in 2019 in response to the sex abuse crisis that has rocked the church in Germany and many other countries. It brings together more than 200 representatives of Catholic life in Germany. A majority of 176 participants voted in favor of same-sex blessings starting from March 2026. Fourteen participants voted against, while 12 abstained. The news agency dpa reported that the necessary two-thirds backing of the 67 German bishops was also reached. Many congregations already perform such ceremonies, but these are not formally approved by the Catholic Church.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.